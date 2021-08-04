https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pennsylvania-democrats-push-legislation-require-photo-buy-ammo/

Pennsylvania Democrats are pushing legislation requiring a photo ID to purchase firearm ammunition.

These are the same radicals who argue voter ID is racist.

The Epoch Times reported:

A bill requiring photo identification to purchase firearm ammunition in Pennsylvania is intended to keep loaded guns out of the hands of minors, according to its sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Brian Kirkland.

Current law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller has reasonable cause to believe is younger than 18 or 21 depending on the type of ammunition. However, sellers are not required to verify the buyer’s age by asking to see an ID.

The legislation would require all ammunition buyers in Pennsylvania to provide an official form of photographic identification with every purchase of ammunition. It would reinforce current law, ensuring ammunition is not sold to children, without infringing on any individual’s Second Amendment rights, Kirkland said.

“This is very safe legislation, “Kirkland told The Epoch Times. “I don’t think this is making it harder for anyone to get a gun. You get carded to buy alcohol or tobacco. There is no accountability for the person selling ammunition.”