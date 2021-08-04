https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-who-decapitated-minnesota-mother-was-an-illegal-alien/

Alexis Saborit-Viltres, the 42-year-old man who beheaded a woman in Shakopee, Minnesota last week is an illegal alien from Cuba, Alpha News has learned.

“Alexis Saborit-Viltres, 42, is a citizen of Cuba who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not placed a detainer on Saborit-Viltres following his recent arrest for second-degree murder in Shakopee, Minnesota,” ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer told Alpha News.

Neudauer confirmed that Saborit-Viltres’s criminal history includes multiple convictions in Minnesota and Louisiana for domestic abuse, DUI, and fleeing a police officer. He has pending charges for first-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of the legal process stemming from a 2020 arrest in Scott County.

ICE previously attempted to remove Saborit-Viltres to Cuba in 2012 but was unsuccessful because Cuba wouldn’t approve the necessary travel documents, an ICE official explained. He was eventually released on an order of supervision.

Saborit-Viltres faces a charge of second-degree intentional murder in the July 28 killing of 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer. The Cuban national used a machete to execute his victim in a car in the middle of a residential intersection, a gruesome display that was witnessed and filmed by multiple bystanders.

