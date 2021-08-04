https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pfizer-receives-3-5-billion-pentagon-contract-to-export-500-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-all-over-the-world/

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which has grown rich and powerful from the human misery of the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting even richer.

Pfizer has been granted a $3.5 billion contract from the U.S. Army to peddle 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the world. This taxpayer-funded giveaway from the Pentagon will likely send their stock shooting upward even faster.

“Our partnership with the U.S. government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible,” said Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.

“COVID-19 has impacted everyone, everywhere, and to win the battle against this pandemic, we must ensure expedited access to vaccines for all,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported on how Pfizer is being shielded from liability from their COVID-19 vaccines if recipients are hurt by the jab, and they are now getting a third shot ready for their human guinea pigs:

“Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has stated that a third COVID-19 vaccine shot will “likely” be needed after 12 months to stave off the virus.

In a predictable announcement, Bourla said that the public will keep having to line up for these experimental shots over and over again as Big Pharma racks up massive profits bolstered by a public crippled by media-generated fear.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,” Bourla said to CNBC’s Bertha Coombs at an event with CVS Health.

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he added…

Soon, it will be impossible to participate in society without receiving these shots on a regular basis. The technocracy is taking shape, and the ramifications are going to be disastrous for public health and well being.”

Pfizer and other powerful pharmaceutical corporations is benefiting mightily from the emerging technocracy as civil liberties are crushed and the rule of law becomes a notion of the past.

