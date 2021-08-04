http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/knfLxFe_yBk/

A majority of Hispanic voters in the State of California want to remove incumbent Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a new Emerson College poll.

The Emerson College poll reported that 54% of likely voters who are Hispanic wanted to recall Newsom, while only 41% wanted to retain him — a gap of 13 points. Latino voters were the only group that wanted to remove Newsom; white voters were split evenly, while African American and Asian voters favored retaining him.

The result suggests that Democrats’ losses among Hispanic voters in 2020 might have been long-term.

In California, polls found that more Latinos voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016, even as Trump took a hard line against illegal immigration. Democrats’ association with “defund the police” and with harsh coronavirus lockdowns, which kept people out of work and children out of school, also likely had an impact.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, the Emerson College poll also “shows a statistical tie between likely voters who favor removing Gov. Gavin Newsom (46%) in the Sep. 14 recall, and those who favor retaining him (48%).

Moreover, “undecided voters appear to be breaking against the incumbent. In July, 43% favored recalling Newsom, with 48% against it, and 6% of likely voters undecided. Undecided voters have since fallen 3%.”

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder leads likely replacements for Newsom, as the only candidate in double digits.

The poll was conducted between July 30-August 1 among 1,000 likely voters, and has a margin of error of 3%.

