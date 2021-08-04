http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jmw8kI-xICI/

A majority of Americans do not believe it is appropriate for public figures to criticize unvaccinated Americans, particularly as a tactic to drive up vaccination rates, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents “Do you believe public figures being openly critical of Americans who choose not to be vaccinated is an appropriate way to increase vaccination rates?”

The vast majority, 59.8 percent, said no, followed by 23.7 percent who said yes, and 16.5 percent who were unsure.

Republican respondents overwhelmingly disagree with public officials vaccine-shaming. Over three-quarters, 77.7 percent, said it is not an appropriate way to drive up vaccination rates while 61.4 percent of independent voters agree. A plurality of Democrats, 40.5 percent, said it is not an appropriate method, while 36 percent said it is and 23.5 percent said they were unsure.

“Name-calling citizens who choose not to be vaccinated is immoral and dangerous. Once again, Washington DC and its allies in big business and big media are hugely out-of-step with the overwhelming sentiments of the American people across all political parties and perspectives,” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said in a statement.

“And, unfortunately, relying on leaders with common sense in our nation’s capital to take a stand isn’t getting the job done,” he continued.

“The American people must rise up at the local and state level and continue to demand that their representatives in their own states and communities do right by them,” he added.

The survey, taken July 29-August 1, 2021, among 1,085 likely general elections voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent.

The poll comes as the Biden administration and its political allies ramp up efforts to increase vaccination rates across the country. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is among Democrat politicians who have toughened their rhetoric against the unvaccinated. On Tuesday, he proudly announced the city’s plan to discriminate against the unvaccinated.

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in the city,” he said, describing NYC as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders” which are only available to the vaccinated.

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he explained.

The city’s initiative will essentially bar unvaccinated people from entering indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues in the city. Enforcement begins mid-September.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio added:

