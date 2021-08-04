https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/president-of-human-rights-campaign-worked-with-cuomo-aides-to-smear-one-of-his-accusers-as-did-times-up-founder/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a five-month investigation consisting of interviews with 179 people found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. Cuomo fired back with his own 85-page report, the bulk of which was pictures of politicians hugging people:

People are digging through the state’s report and finding that Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, was involved in helping to smear one of the women Cuomo was alleged to have sexually harassed.

Outspoken reports:

While David was working in the governor’s office, he once had to take disciplinary measures against [accuser Lindsey] Boylan, and he kept the file with her information even after leaving his position, the report claims. David testified that he kept Boylan’s file, seemingly as though it were some sort of souvenir, claiming, “It may have been the only instance where I was actually involved in a counseling of an employee when I was in the Executive Chamber.”

According to the report, even though the files were labeled as “confidential” and “privileged” once the dirt on Boylan was obtained, [Cuomo aide Richard] Azzopardi then leaked it to the media including the Associated Press, New York Times, New York Post, New York Daily News, The Hill, and CBS.

The report also contained information on David and [Cuomo aide Melissa] DeRosa planning to secretly record another Cuomo accuser to see if she and Boylan were coordinating stories.

Human Rights Campaign, huh?

But wait, there’s more:

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

A report released by the New York attorney general’s office said Roberta Kaplan, the cofounder of Time’s Up, advised the Cuomo team about an op-ed the governor wrote to discredit Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo adviser who accused the governor of sexual misconduct in December 2020. A top Cuomo aide said Kaplan and Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen largely approved of the op-ed. The piece, which was never published, “denied the legitimacy of Ms. Boylan’s allegations, impugned her credibility, and attacked her claims as politically motivated,” according to the attorney general’s report.

Kaplan, who also serves as legal counsel for DeRosa, has longstanding ties to Cuomo. The governor was quoted in a glowing Washington Post profile of Kaplan this year, saying she “has been indispensable in the fight against the cancer of hate and division that Trump spent four years exacerbating.” Kaplan represents E. Jean Carroll, the journalist who accused Trump of sexual assault, as well as Trump’s niece, Mary Trump.

Huh … it’s almost as if her motivations were political.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...