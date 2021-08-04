https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/08/prospective-squad-member-loses-in-ohio.php

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “squad” won’t be adding a member from Ohio this year. Last night, in a special election in Ohio’s 11th congressional district, the “establishment” Democrat, Shontel Brown, defeated far-leftist Nina Turner. The margin was around seven points (51-44) when AP called the race for Brown.

Turner is a nationally-known figure. Bernie Sanders is a fan, as is Ocasio-Cortez. In fact, Turner served as Sanders’ “chief surrogate” during his presidential runs, according to Politico.

As the darling of “progressives,” Turner was able to raise $4.5 million. Brown, whom Hillary Clinton endorsed, raised around $2 million.

Yet, Brown prevailed fairly handily.

Politico calls Turner’s defeat “a crushing blow to the progressive movement.” Maybe. But even without reinforcements, that movement seems able to wag the dog in Washington. Joe Biden’s patently unconstitutional decision to extend the moratorium on evictions is a case in point.

How much difference is there really between an “establishment” Democrat — backed not just by Hillary Clinton but also by James Clyburn, Bennie Thompson, and Marcia Fudge — and a “progressive” backed by Bernie Sanders?

It’s a matter of perspective, I suppose. From where I sit, there isn’t much functional difference. But to progressives, the difference apparently is like night and day.

Thus, something called “The People’s Party” declared:

Nina’s unfortunate loss is further proof that working with the Democrats is a dead end road for folks seeking to challenge the status quo. Democrats will spend millions of dollars (at a time like this!) and pull out all the stops to undermine candidates fighting for the people. This is the Democratic Party. This is what they do and will continue to do. The only way forward is with a major new party. The corporate party currently in power, the duopoly, will continue to put up roadblock after roadblock to prevent change from happening within. Let what happened tonight be the final nail in the coffin for anyone still holding out hope that our current two party system can be an avenue for change. It can’t be. It won’t be.

Right on, brothers and sisters! To hell with the Democrats, those running dogs of capitalism. Go form that new party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

