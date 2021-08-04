http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oDzyaMooHu4/
Read the Cuomo Report From the NY Attorney General’s Office
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law, AG Letitia James said
Investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.
Read their report below or click here to open in a new window.
