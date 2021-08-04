https://wpde.com/amp/news/local/restaurant-employee-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-child

A teenaged restaurant employee was arrested and charged with assaulting a minor at a business in Richland County.

ADVERTISEMENT





Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Manuel Cuim, 18, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor less than 11 years old and kidnapping.

On July 30, deputies were called to El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin to reports of an assault.

According to deputies, a girl went to the restroom and was followed by a male employee, later identified by surveillance video as Cuim, who touched her inappropriately. The girl fought him off and called her parent who rushed into the restroom.

ADVERTISEMENT



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

