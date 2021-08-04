https://noqreport.com/2021/08/04/ron-desantis-is-defending-freedom-by-getting-in-the-way-of-covid-authoritarians/

In an ideal nation, the most important duty of an elected politician involves ensuring the protection of their constituents’ individual rights. During COVID Mania, the political forces for tyranny in America have attempted to contaminate this sacred ideal — under the guise of keeping us safe from a virus — by running roughshod over every aspect of our lives. The Biden Administration has sought to delegitimize the former category of politician, whose most high-profile advocate in America today is Gov. Ron DeSantis, in order to boost the latter form of nanny state authoritarianism.

On Tuesday, the battle between these two forces continued, with high profile Biden Administration actors (such as President Biden himself, along with White House spokesperson Jen Psaki) demanding that Gov. DeSantis “get out of the way” and let the ruling class, under the advice of their esteemed “public health experts,” continue to trample our rights as Americans.

“We need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Joe Biden said today at a press conference. “I say to these governors, ‘Please help. But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way.’”

Pres. Biden: “If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it.” “If you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way.” https://t.co/iS94lNK991 pic.twitter.com/U0yTRLKqJc — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2021

The language is purposely colorless and unspecific. What they want and support is very clear, as stated mid day by Psaki. The Biden Administration and the forces for COVID tyranny want the governor to let the federal government, school boards, and “pubic health” bureaucrats impose discriminatory movement passes on populations based on their COVID vaccination status. Additionally, they want to let school boards and teachers unions force children to wear masks all day, subjecting them to physical and emotional trauma, so that their elders can feel safer.

Governor DeSantis: “Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children.” Jen Psaki: pic.twitter.com/o05RSAmJ4A — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 3, 2021

As political season heats up, the Biden Administration has stepped up its campaign to attack Governor DeSantis, largely in bad faith.

COVID cases are indeed up in Florida. This is expected, because just like at this time last year, Florida is dealing with yet another respiratory illness season. The Biden Administration claims that forced masking, vaccine passports, lockdowns, and the like will somehow improve Florida’s situation, and that the sick would suddenly stop getting sick during the hot summer months.

There is simply no evidence anywhere in the world that restricting the individual rights of citizens, segregating the unvaccinated from the vaccinated, and forcing people to wear masks all day would have any benefit whatsoever when it comes to stopping a virus. Virtually every “public health” command and edict has come up empty, and these severely damaging policies have made matters worse across the board. The forces for COVID tyranny live in an evidence-free world, and DeSantis is right to dismiss them and shame them for their failures. The data and the science is on the side of the Florida governor, and not America’s COVID totalitarian class. And even if those tyrannical solutions worked to stop a virus with a 99.8% recovery rate, the residual effects would not be anywhere near worth it under any rational cost benefit analysis.

Luckily for Floridians, when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable Americans among us, the schoolchildren who remain without a political voice, the Florida governor has made it his mission to “get in the way,” in the form of protecting their individual rights from the “public health” extremists.

“There will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida.”@GovRonDeSantis issued an executive order to block any #MaskMandates in #Florida schools. https://t.co/5YYRxTNoDe — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) August 3, 2021

The Iraq War vet is clearly no pushover, and he’s had enough of the corporate press and other corrupt institutions blaming the supposedly non-compliant class for a virus problem that they couldn’t solve through shoddy authoritarian nonsense.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on mask judginess: “I’m sick of the judgemental stuff … Nobody’s trying to get ill here. There’s people that were hermits for a year & a half that wore six masks & still contracted it … Let’s not indulge these things that somehow it’s their fault.” pic.twitter.com/PA0mnrGg6a — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 3, 2021

By being the man who “gets in the way” when the forces of tyranny come for his state, DeSantis is upholding his commitment to the individual rights of each and every citizen of Florida, and he’s setting a foundational American example for all elected politicians to follow.

Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

@jdrucker

