By Jenny Goldsberry

Sara Carter shared some of the most harrowing border-crossing stories on her latest episode of the Sara Carter Show. These are the stories that, according to Carter, “we never hear about.”

First, Carter told the story of Sophia, the two-year-old daughter of a sick woman she treated at the border. Even though her mother’s health was failing, Sophia kept a positive attitude, giving Carter thumbs up.

As a result, Carter thought of her own children. “I’m looking at this child, and I’m thinking to myself, you know, I would do anything for my child, I would do anything and everything for my children,” Carter said. “I would climb a mountain, crawl through three countries, fight for them, take anyone down, take out a monster, whatever it takes to save my child’s life. So we’re not going to blame the migrants. That’s not our job here.”

Instead, Carter blames the Biden administration for spreading misinformation to these desperate migrants.

Around the Rio Grande Valley, there’s an industrial train that travels from Mexico into Texas. Carter came to know it as “La Bestia,” or “The Beast.” But it goes by many names: El Tren de La Muerte (Death’s Train) and El Tren de los Desconocidos (Train of the Unknown) among them. Migrants will jump onto this moving freight train to get to the States.

“Well, this young girl jumped to train,” Carter began the story. “And she slipped off the side of the train, as do many of these kids that we never hear about right in Mexico. And before they even get to the United States. She slipped off her leg got caught up under the train track. And it literally ate her.”

Fortunately, at the point of the accident, she was already in the States. “This girl happened to slip off the side of the train, and was able to get us assistance because she was inside the US,” Carter said.

