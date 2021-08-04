https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/sen-kevin-cramer-is-willing-to-trade-your-constitutional-rights-as-a-bargaining-chip-for-voter-id

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is attempting to take a cue from the playbook of Matt Walsh, Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro when as he is proposing legislation that has no purpose but to “own the libs.” In reality, it has zero chance of getting passed, and it’s only purpose is to show the hypocrisy of the Democrats.

What’s the problem with that, you ask? He’s proposing legislation that would trade our Constitutional Rights in exchange for Voter ID laws.

In a statement released to Fox News, Senator Cramer stated that “if states that take federal money for elections feel thinned to make residents verify a piece of information as private as their vaccination status just to return to normalcy, then they should have no problem requiring people to prove they are who they say they are when they go to vote.”

This is typical Republican behavior… looking for ways to show that the Democrats are a bunch of hypocrites. It’s the same reason Conservatives have now taken up the slogan, “my body, my choice” when it comes to vaccines. The problem with that? You are playing a game of chicken… what if the Left comes back with, “We’ll give you the vaccines if you give us abortion”? We’ve lost any level of consistency within our argumentation.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with making a point to expose the hypocrisy. However, we cannot allow that to be all that we are. For too long, Republicans have been nothing but reactionary and focused on calling out the Left’s hypocrisy. At a certain point, we are going to have to step up and go on the offensive to save this country.

When it comes to Senator Cramer’s proposed legislation, he’s playing with fire. He’s using our Constitutional Rights as a bargaining chip to get Voter ID. His implication in his statement is that the states have the constitutional authority to mandate vaccine passports. This is simply not the case.

Vaccine passports are unconstitutional because they result in our Constitutional Rights being stripped away from us. It takes away our ability to peaceably assemble and to worship God without restriction from the government. It takes away our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We need Republicans and Conservatives that will take a stand for our Constitutional Rights and preserving our freedom… not using our rights as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the Left. The government does not give us our rights, God did. It’s not on the table for negotiation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

