https://www.oann.com/singapore-lender-dbs-second-quarter-profit-jumps-37-beats-market-estimates/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=singapore-lender-dbs-second-quarter-profit-jumps-37-beats-market-estimates



FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

August 4, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings reported a better-than-expected 37% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday as Southeast Asia’s largest lender benefited from broad-based loan growth and lower credit costs in its home market.

The bank reported profit for April-June increased to S$1.7 billion from S$1.25 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.42 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sonali Paul and Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

