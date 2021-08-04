https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/siri-show-me-propaganda-cnn-features-12-year-old-who-wrote-to-her-school-board-urging-them-to-mandate-masks/

There’s more than one way the media can be biased. Obviously, the bias can come through in their reporting, but it can also be seen at the editorial level, meaning what they choose to cover and what they choose to omit. Somehow someone got CNN’s ear and told them about a 12-year-old girl who’d written a letter to her school board urging a mask mandate. CNN thought that was worth a feature, visited her family, and even added some video effects to spice things up. We’re certain if she’d written a letter urging the school board to purge critical race theory from the curriculum CNN would have featured that, too.

Remember when CNN ambushed a woman on her front lawn because she’d posted a pro-Trump meme on Facebook or something?

