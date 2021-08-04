https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/siri-show-me-propaganda-cnn-features-12-year-old-who-wrote-to-her-school-board-urging-them-to-mandate-masks/

There’s more than one way the media can be biased. Obviously, the bias can come through in their reporting, but it can also be seen at the editorial level, meaning what they choose to cover and what they choose to omit. Somehow someone got CNN’s ear and told them about a 12-year-old girl who’d written a letter to her school board urging a mask mandate. CNN thought that was worth a feature, visited her family, and even added some video effects to spice things up. We’re certain if she’d written a letter urging the school board to purge critical race theory from the curriculum CNN would have featured that, too.

This 12-year-old wrote a letter to her school board in Duval County, Florida, urging them to mandate mask-wearing in schools to protect all students and staff, but mostly her little brother. https://t.co/tm5JJwBOKf pic.twitter.com/3MUGqaNsFS — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2021

Classic CNN using 12 year olds to promote their propaganda — Mark (he/him) (@MarkZim38825028) August 4, 2021

Lol screw this https://t.co/x7pzXJf5OS — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 4, 2021

Lol!!!! I’ll bet @CNN filmed and produced all of this. — Wilhelm Derksen (@derksen_wilhelm) August 4, 2021

What gave it away? — Tyroil Smootchie Wallace (@BigSmootch) August 4, 2021

She should take the time to visit the CDC website…. It would inform her that she and her brother are at literally ZERO risk of dying. Stop scaring our children! — Hingle McCringleberry (@Erichha_Hals) August 4, 2021

I don’t want to insult a kid, but I will say you’re garbage for hiding behind kids to do your propaganda. If you’re worried about your kids, put them in N95’s. Leave the rest of them alone, because they’re not at high risk. — bananahama (@Bananahamarama) August 4, 2021

I’ll take Ridiculous Manipulation of Kids for $500, Alex. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) August 4, 2021

Gotta love grown adults using children for political theater. I guess her parents forgot to tell her that if she and her brother want to wear the mask at school they can. I missed DeSantis’ mandate banning masks at school. What’re you afraid of if you think that you’re protected? — Adam Thomas (@AdamThomas_1102) August 4, 2021

Siri: Show me propaganda. — vizz504 (@vizz504) August 4, 2021

Remember when this was about “science” 😆 — Join Or Die (@Oreallynow1) August 4, 2021

Can’t wait for the backstory. Nice touch with definitely, absolutely not staged masked board game. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) August 4, 2021

Theyre wearing masks at home playing a board game https://t.co/YeuBvVXkwy pic.twitter.com/RDMcWzvWES — Dr. Zeynep Yenisey (@zeynepmyenisey) August 4, 2021

Does her mask not work if my kid doesn’t wear one? — el Jefe (@elJefeJL) August 4, 2021

This doesn’t look staged at all. — Evangie P. Martinez (@eplatina8) August 4, 2021

First Greta, now this. — The Thought Police’s Thought Police (@UrHuckleberry) August 4, 2021

More credible than most CNN talking heads but still, I just can’t trust epidemiological and public health advice from anyone who hasn’t taken at least AP Biology. https://t.co/Uiwr7BsfaS — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 4, 2021

Awww. Bless. Never too young to learn that you can make your own choice and nobody but the CNN producer trying to fill a slow news day gives a flying flip. Mazel tov! https://t.co/3fOXDG0TiU — Princess Kit (@Princess_Kit_K) August 4, 2021

Sounds like her mom and dad are big Karens. — Frank Castle (@NamelessMan42) August 4, 2021

Remember when CNN ambushed a woman on her front lawn because she’d posted a pro-Trump meme on Facebook or something?

‘A plan that actively HURTS children’: Mary Katharine Ham DECIMATES states that masked kids and closed schools in brutal thread https://t.co/KGg9LBYxN1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 2, 2021

