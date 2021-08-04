https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/socialist-dem-squad-member-cori-bush-suggests-that-homelessness-in-st-louis-could-be-solved-if-we-stop-sending-aid-to-israeli-occupiers-video/

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt recently called out Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib for being antisemitic:

Stunning to hear @RashidaTlaib claim “behind the curtain,” those who prevent a “free Palestine” are the “same people” who exploit “regular Americans.” We’ve heard this kind of ugly #antisemitic dog whistling before, but it’s appalling when it comes from a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/lBc8hxKAlw — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) August 3, 2021

Nice of him to finally wake up to the truth that we’ve all known for a quite a while: that Rashida Tlaib is a flaming antisemite. It took him a lot longer than it should have.

But now that he’s here, maybe he can stick around long enough to call out Tlaib’s fellow Squad member Cori Bush for this:

Cori Bush blames the Jews for homelessness in St. Louis… And we wonder why antisemitism is rising. Elected officials are openly scapegoating Jews pic.twitter.com/5mhCNrS078 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) August 4, 2021

If only America would stop enabling those apartheid-loving Jews in Israel, homelessness in St. Louis would be solved!

Wow this is so disingenuous. She didn’t say that at all. And while we’re on the subject, I’m so sick of criticism of a foreign government’s actions being automatically labeled as antisemitism. — It’s James and the Awful Truth (@TweetFiction) August 4, 2021

aNti-ZiOnIsM iSn’T aNtI-sEmItIsM!!111! Nice try, dipstick.

She singles out Israel and says that they don’t have money to aid the homelesness because of the aid to Israel. The government expends trillions but she singles out just the money it gives to those f(censored) jews. You want us to believe is just coincidence? — @[email protected]al.com (@esmultivac) August 4, 2021

Cori Bush knows what exactly what she’s saying. Just like Rashida Tlaib knows exactly what she’s saying. Just like Ilhan Omar and AOC know exactly what they’re saying.

What in the actual hell?? https://t.co/curWWidwOG — L (@skis416) August 4, 2021

From the Foghorn and not a dog whistle dept . #Antisemitism https://t.co/NP8GGSFujT — Eli Neuberger (@thevoos) August 4, 2021

This is just gross. https://t.co/c8bxJjuNIF — Yosef, 2A Advocate (@a_wandering_jew) August 4, 2021

And it’s par for the course with the Squad.

Hey @JGreenblattADL. Here’s another Democratic Jew-hater your can call out, or did you reach your quota for calling out Democratic party Jew-haters for this year?https://t.co/BeidDzejow — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) August 4, 2021

We’ll wait, Jonathan Greenblatt.

Antisemite Cori Bush says homelessness in St. Louis is caused by military aid to Israel. DC media has spent the last two days giving her the kneepads treatment. https://t.co/1vvWtz71e4 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2021

@PunchbowlNews @politico Cori Bush says there is homelessness in St. Louis because of military aid to Israel and you lionize her in your newsletters. For shame. https://t.co/1vvWtz71e4 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2021

And if the media won’t do anything about it, the Democrats sure as hell won’t.

This is horrific. We condemn these statements by @CoriBush.@USJewishDems will you join us in our condemnation? https://t.co/jGDDOWnbhB — RJC (@RJC) August 4, 2021

Pelosi could censure Bush for this, but she won’t. Just like she won’t censure Tlaib for her antisemitic remarks to the DSA convention. https://t.co/8zzSbMEHcE — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) August 4, 2021

@CoriBush is an antisemite, and proves it almost daily. No Dems are going to do anything about it though. That is where their Progressive wing is, and they will live with it. https://t.co/tuxprriA4u — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 4, 2021

