WASHINGTON – Spirit Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Wednesday and apologized to customers for severe disruptions in recent days, the latest in ongoing issues for air travelers seeking normalcy as airlines struggle to bounce back from pandemic lows.
The union representing Spirit’s flight attendants said the Florida-based company was addressing the meltdown by using procedures developed to recover from hurricanes.