Men who ejaculate more often have a lower risk of developing prostate cancer, a new study finds.

Researchers from Harvard University analyzed data from nearly 32,000 men and found that ejaculating at least 21 times a month cut the risk of developing the cancer by one-third.

The links between ejaculation and prostate cancer are not fully known.

However, some believe ejaculation could rid the prostate of carcinogens, lower inflammation and also lead to less stress and better sleep, all of which can reduce risk of the cancer.

The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the most common cancer in US men aside from skin cancer.

An estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during the course of his lifetime.

In 2021, it is estimated that more than 248,500 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 34,000 will die from the disease.

However, prostate cancer typically grows slowly and, if detected early while it’s still confined to the prostate gland, there is a successful chance of treatment.

Researchers, who published their findings in European Urology, analyzed self-reported data on ejaculation from men who participated in the study.

The study was conducted from 1992 to 2010, with men completing surveys monthly.

Frequency of ejaculation was analyzed when the men started the study, in the men’s 20s and in their 40s.

After adjusting for outside factors like body mass index, physical activity, consumption of food and alcohol and life stressors like divorce, they determined that men who frequently ejaculated – at least 21 times a month – were one-third less likely to develop the cancer than those who ejaculated four to seven times a month.

‘These findings provide additional evidence of a beneficial role of more frequent ejaculation throughout adult life in the aetiology of prostate cancer, particularly for low-risk disease,’ the authors wrote.

The link between ejaculation and prostate cancer has been controversial among researchers.

A 2004 Harvard study found no links between ejaculation and prostate cancer.

An Australian study published in 2003 found that men who ejaculated often in young adulthood would grow up to have a decreased risk of the cancer.

A 2008 study conducted by the University of Cambridge actually found that rates of prostate cancer increased alongside frequent masturbation.

‘There have been other contradicting studies. But most of them agree that there’s a decrease in the incidence of the low-risk cancer,’ said Dr Odion Aire, a South African urology expert, told Mashable.

‘There’s no clear verdict for the high-risk cancer, from the study,’

Men most likely to develop prostate cancer are over the age of 50, and have African ancestry.

Eating a lot of dairy products, smoking or being obese also seem to increase risk of the condition.

Some believe there are also genetic factors that make men more vulnerable to the disease.

Experts recommend that men at risk for prostate cancer conduct semi-regular tests for the condition, as discovering it early could make it easier to treat.