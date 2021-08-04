https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/summer-olympics-tv-ratings-plummet-nbc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

NBC’s TV audience for the summer Olympics is down 45% from the Rio games in 2016, and viewership in prime-time is down 51%, according to new report.

Sill, the numbers come with an unprecedented amount of context and footnotes – including that the games were delayed a year by the COVID-19, which has kept fans out of Tokyo venues this summer and NBC have put placed coverage at the center of its relatively new streaming platform, Peacock.

NBC says Peacock has 3 billion viewer minutes since the games began, according to CNN Business.

With the addition of those numbers, NBC says, it is “pacing to surpass Rio Olympics total in the next few days.”

