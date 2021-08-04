https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suv-swallowed-by-mud/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
WOAH: Driver made it out safely but @Dane_Harrington caught this video as flash flooding slammed Cedar City & Enoch, Utah Sunday evening. @CityEnoch emergency manager told me: “Enoch is under water”@abc4utah @Ginger_Zee @ABCNewsWX @Wx_Max @danpeckwx @JournalistJenG #utwx pic.twitter.com/GcPAfpWPJN
— Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 2, 2021
Flash Floods overwhelmed residents of Enoch, Utah in the southwestern part of the state.