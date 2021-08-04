https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/target-attracts-workers-paying-their-college-tuition-debt-free?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Target says it will offer to cover the cost of tuition, fees and textbooks for part- and full-time workers starting this fall as a way to attract more candidates.

The national retail store said Wednesday it would fully pay for undergraduate students with qualifying degrees and as much as $10,000 a year for a master’s program at the schools. If a worker wants to pursue a different degree, Target will pay up to $5,250, according to CNBC.

Over the next four years, Target plans to invest over $200 million in the program, a joint effort with Guild Education, a company that oversees corporate education assistance programs, CNBC also reports.

Target, which joins other chains like Chipotle and Starbucks in having programs to help their employees pay tuition, allows workers to qualify beginning their first day.

More than 40 institutions qualify for this program including University of Arizona, Oregon State University, University of Denver, and Morehouse College, CNBC reports.

