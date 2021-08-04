https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/08/03/new-york-teachers-union-has-come-to-a-decision-about-the-covid-vaccine-mandate-n2593503

First, these educators said they should be showered with exultation and privilege for persevering through the pandemic. They’re heroes. They’ve had it bad. Forget first responders, health care workers, and other folks on the front lines fighting COVID. Teachers staying at home were the real soldiers. Go to hell, guys. You didn’t want to go back to work even though the science, a subject you clowns supposedly teach, said it was safe. It was your friends at the CDC who said so, but also the same people who you colluded with to keep the schools shut down. When parents objected, it was you people who said they were the ones being selfish. Not all of us can be on permanent vacation and save it regarding remote learning. It didn’t work. You do remember that word, right? Work.

And now, with more schools on the verge of re-opening come September, albeit, under the most absurd COVID protocols, these teachers are now saying “hell no” to the COVID vaccine mandate. Joe Biden said there will be one for federal workers. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to issue one for all state workers, which brings us to the teachers’ union that is refusing to abide (via The Hill):

The New York State Teacher’s Union says they do not support a vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/lm8nmlZSBe — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 2, 2021

A union representing teachers in New York on Monday came out against the state’s vaccine mandate for public workers, saying while it does encourage teachers to get vaccinated, it will not support a requirement. “We have advocated since the beginning of the year that any educator who wants a vaccine should have easy access to one,” the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) union said in a statement. “We would support local efforts to encourage more vaccinations, such as through programs that require that those who are not vaccinated get tested on a regular basis. But it’s critical that districts come up with plans to make testing available on-site and at no cost. What we have not supported is a vaccine mandate,” NYSUT added.

The New York State United Teachers union has some 600,000 members, by the way. I got vaccinated. I’m pro-vaccine. I did this even after I contracted and recovered from COVID. It was my choice. I’m not for mandates, but for folks who relished the lockdown culture and said the vaccines were the silver bullet to now refuse to abide by a mandate is stunning. It’s a requiem in four parts. Yet, this should come as no surprise. There are certainly a lot of teachers who are vaccine skeptics due to the horrendous messaging from the experts. There are probably other teachers who are anti-vaxx regardless. From the NYSUT’s decision here, apparently, enough were able to sway the final decision. Even more interesting is that I’m pretty sure, no—I am certain, that the lion’s share of these members voted for Biden and are hardcore liberals, so the ‘iT’s tHe RePuBliCaNs’ narrative that has been manufactured to unleash a campaign of coercion and derision against the unvaccinated has taken another massive blow. These people are not watching Fox News. They’re not Trump supporters. They’re not die-hard fans of townhall or conservative media, and they’re not gung-ho about the vaccine mandate. There is this thing called nuance, liberal America. You people don’t have it, which is why all your narratives fail. This one is no exception.

