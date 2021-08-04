https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610ba890bbafd42ff589017e
Tokyo has reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics…
FDA dog food investigation: A new clue suggests why some dog foods may be linked to a deadly heart disease….
According to advocates, an eviction moratorium provides short-term relief but does not address the root cause of the eviction crisis — a shortage of affordable housing….
Team Russia is banned from the Tokyo games for doping athletes, but Russians are still winning gold under the ROC banner and not everybody likes that….
The South Korean president’s office has announced plans to elevate the country to be one of the world’s largest vaccine producers with an investment of 2.2 trillion won ($1.92 billion) over the next f…