Andrew Cuomo signifies the privilege that Democrats enjoy to suppress news of their their own misconduct and ineptitude while basking in the esteem of the media (video below). He won an Emmy for his “masterful” daily Covid spiels. He took home a $5 million dollar deal on a book touting his “leadership lessons” from the epidemic — “leadership” that he displayed most prominently in policies that fostered New York’s wave of nursing home deaths.

It would be wrong to invoke the cliché that you can’t make this stuff up. You can make it up, but it belongs in the very real and increasingly large territory beyond satire.

The New York Post puts it on the cover in front of stories here, here, here, here, and here as well as columns by Maureen Callahan, Michael Goodwin, and Bob McManus. The Post also covers the Chris Cuomo angle here and adds its own editorial to the mix here.

Cuomo’s exposure as a creep recalls the Clinton era. However, Cuomo’s defense (video below, text here) takes a new tack. The Post covers the video here. Among other things, the governor of the sad countenance pleads his updated nondiscriminatory approach: “I do it with everyone, black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.”

Cuomo takes us beyond satire and also beyond schadenfreude. Like our own state representative John Thompson, the Democrats and their media adjunct deserve to be stuck with him good and hard. I personally hope the love guv draws on his bottomless well of shamelessness to follow the example of Bill Clinton and hang in there.

