Democrats Bail on Andrew Cuomo…for the Moment

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. More haberdashers end up being serial killers than you might think. So many ties.

While I can’t pretend to know what was in the minds of the Founding Fathers of this great nation, I’m pretty sure that they were hoping that one of the upsides to winning the revolution would be that we wouldn’t have to suffer the rule of one family and its descendants.

We don’t always take that one to heart.

We may not let them all be president, but we do have the occasional bad habit of letting political families hang around with too much influence and power. The Kennedy and Bush families obviously come to mind from the modern era. While the Bushes stunk up the GOP for a long time, at least none of them ever drowned a staffer.

To a lesser extent, we’ve been plagued by the Clintons for far too long as well. We dodged a bullet when Trump beat Granny Maojackets but there are rumors that the Dems are grooming the milquetoast schoolmarm Chelsea for office one day.

New York has been saddled with the Cuomo family for decades now. If you’re looking for a theme here, it’s that the Democrats are far more fond of stinking up the landscape with one family than the Republicans are.

New York Democrats have been stupid enough to elect a Cuomo governor six times in the last 39 years.

Maybe they’ll finally learn their lesson now.

Things are looking a little rough for Andrew Cuomo after yesterday. Kevin covered it for us:

New York Attorney General Letitia James has told us what we all knew: Andrew Cuomo is a pig. Eleven women testified that Cuomo touched them and made inappropriate comments and grotesque suggestions, including asking married women if they cheat. The 138-page report also states Cuomo retaliated against some of his accusers. “This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” Letitia James said in a statement. Letitia James has also talked about running for governor herself.

Cuomo denied it all, naturally.

The rest of the Democratic party didn’t fall for Cuomo’s speech, which Matt wrote about:

Following an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office that concluded Andrew Cuomo sexually harrassed eleven women in violation of state and federal laws, Joe Biden called on the embattled governor to resign. Back in March, Biden agreed that if the attorney general’s investigation confirmed the allegations against him Cuomo should resign. When asked on Tuesday if he still believed that, Biden said he would “stand by the statement.” Biden was then asked directly if Cuomo should resign, to which he said, “Yes.” But he declined to say whether Cuomo should be impeached if he doesn’t resign. “Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign,” Biden said. “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact.

Matt’s post also has statements from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

The Democrats in New York are done with Cuomo too, by the way.

What does this all mean though? Cuomo has no shame. During his press conference yesterday he managed to give himself props for his COVID response, which almost everyone in the country knows was the worst of any U.S. governor. Don’t hold your breath waiting for him to do the right thing.

AG James may have issued a damning report, but she didn’t mention bringing any charges.

There’s also the fact that Democrats are never held accountable for anything. Let’s not forget that the same Democrats calling for Cuomo’s resignation yesterday haven’t had anything to say about the thousands of elderly New Yorkers he sent to their deaths with his worst-in-the-nation COVID response.

If anything resembling justice still exists, Cuomo would resign, and his dirtbag brother Fredo would be forced to leave CNN. It would be great to cut the political cancer that is the Cuomo family out of the public eye forever.

However, we’re relying on the same people who’ve aided and abetted this awful family and brought us to this point to either pressure Cuomo to resign or to impeach him.

Good luck with that.

