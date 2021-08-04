https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/04/the-wapo-gives-mayor-bowser-four-pinocchios-for-her-bs-spin-after-getting-caught-without-a-mask-indoors/

The Washington Post fact-checker gave D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Four Pinocchios over her “BS spin” claiming she was actually following her own indoor mask mandate despite video evidence clearly showing she was not:

Hoo boy.. WaPo Fact Checker gives Bowser 4 Pinocchios for her BS spin after she was pictured maskless by @TianaTheFirst at an indoor wedding reception https://t.co/QI4MOwMXZ7 — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) August 4, 2021

Background here:

GASLIGHTING: DC Mayor Bowser denied she violated her own indoor mask mandate even though there is photographic proof she did https://t.co/Wyus8JxwlF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2021

The Post’s Glenn Kessler called it “an embarrassing moment for the mayor”:

“This is an embarrassing moment for the mayor. The video clearly shows she is seated at a table, when the meal is over, in violation of her own mask mandate.” WaPo fact checkers back “right-wing wingnut” @TianaTheFirst https://t.co/4yhUd4jZ5i — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) August 4, 2021

Now, it’s great that Kessler confirmed the Tiana Lowe’s account, but CNN reporter Kate Bennett was at the wedding and she could have cleared this up days ago:

It’s great that @GlennKesslerWP confirmed @TianaTheFirst‘s account but keep in mind there was a CNN reporter at the wedding who could’ve cleared this up days ago. https://t.co/bAmNzVm5yJ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 4, 2021

But instead of clearing it up, Bennett was used by the Washingtonian to discredit Lowe’s reporting:

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett, who was in attendance, posted a photo of the outdoor ceremony to her Instagram story on Sunday with the text, “Just so we’re all clear: This is outside.”

Yeah, they were all unmasked outside but for some reason, Bennett didn’t post a single photograph showing individuals in the reception following the new mandate. And instead of reporting, we get this:

UPDATE: The Washington Examiner writer who published photos of Mayor Bowser maskless at a wedding over the weekend was not invited to the wedding. https://t.co/Tc9MYIspsZ — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) August 2, 2021

***

