Omar made national headlines earlier this year after she accused “evil” Israel of “hypnotizing” the world and flat-out refused to condemn Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans. https://t.co/MqzPM1G2FJ

“Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans,” posted Tlaib on social media.

Recently sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Wednesday evening; accusing the lawmaker of “Islamophobia” after he demanded Ilhan Omar be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee for her anti-Semitic statements.

BREAKING NOW: Israel Blocks Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from Entering the Country

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19

Israel officials confirmed Thursday they will not admit Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar into the country; citing their vocal support for boycotts against the world’s only Jewish State.

“Israel on Thursday announced that it would deny Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) entry to the country during an upcoming overseas trip, according to multiple reports,” reports The Hill.

“The congresswomen have supported Palestinian rights and backed the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel. Both have been accused by other members of Congress of using anti-Semitic language, but leaders of both parties had said they should be allowed to visit Israel,” adds the website.

President Trump urged the Israeli government to bar Reps. Omar and Tlaib from the country on social media Thursday; saying “they hate Israel and all Jewish people.”

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!” posted the President.

Original Story:

The Israeli government may deny access to controversial Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from the Jewish State in the coming weeks; citing their vocal support for anti-Israeli boycotts.

“An Israeli government official decided Thursday that U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., should be barred from entering the country for a planned visit this weekend, according to Israeli media,” reports Fox News.

“The two freshman congresswomen support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), a pro-Palestinian advocacy effort, and Israeli law says those supporting boycotts of the country may be denied entry. The decision to enforce the law against Tlaib and Omar was reportedly made by Israeli Interior Minister Arye Deri, but a formal decision and announcement have yet to be made as other parties weigh in,” adds Fox.