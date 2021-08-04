https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-youtuber-chris-chan-reportedly-raped-mother

Authorities arrested transgender

YouTuber Chris Chan — a biological male also known as Christine Weston Chandler — after Chan reportedly raped her mother, the Daily Mail reported.

The outlet said that Chan, who is listed as “female” on the police report, will be jailed with female inmates.

What are the details?

Authorities arrested Chandler in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monday after she reportedly admitted to raping her 79-year-old mother, Barbara, who is said to suffer from dementia.

The Daily Mail reported that Chandler was sent to Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail following the arrest for suspicion of incest.

A press release from area law enforcement states that authorities issued a warrant for Chandler’s arrest after investigators “received information involving sex crimes against a family member” in the area.

Chandler made the purported admission during an eight-minute phone conversation with a friend in which she reportedly said that her mother “made the first move,” which led the two to kiss.

“She was partially confused at one point, but then she came around obviously,” Chandler is reported to have said during the call, noting that she and her mother soon engaged in a “routine” in which the two had sex every third night.

“God … said this was OK,” Chandler also purportedly said.

What else?

Chandler also reportedly said that she was careful in approaching the situation after having experienced years of sexual attraction to her mother.

The outlet noted that the charge is a felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Additional charges are pending, according to

Newsweek.

Insider reported that authorities arrested Chandler outside of a Charlottesville hotel.

In July, Chandler shared a photo of her mother on

Instagram, and captioned it, “Barbie Chan got a styling haircut. I did that; first time cutting anyone’s hair. It looks really good.”

