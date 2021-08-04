https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-does-he-still-exert-influence-over-the-american-left_3933533.html//?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left?

Who was Karl Marx?

From Marx and Nechayev to Lenin, Gramsci, and Black Lives Matter, we are seeing a long-term, well-integrated revolutionary movement on the verge of world domination.

Trevor Loudon reviews James Simpson’s new book “Who Was Karl Marx?” and regards it as one of the best books written on the subject in a very long time.

Counterpunch is an Epoch Times show available on Facebook, Gab, and YouTube.

Support Counterpunch: https://donorbox.org/counterpunch​

Follow Epoch TV on Facebook and Twitter.