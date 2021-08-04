https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-does-he-still-exert-influence-over-the-american-left_3933533.html//?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left?

Who was Karl Marx?

From Marx and Nechayev to Lenin, Gramsci, and Black Lives Matter, we are seeing a long-term, well-integrated revolutionary movement on the verge of world domination.

Trevor Loudon reviews James Simpson’s new book “Who Was Karl Marx?” and regards it as one of the best books written on the subject in a very long time.

Trevor Loudon is an author, filmmaker, and public speaker from New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched radical left, Marxist, and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics. He is best known for his book “Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress” and his similarly themed documentary film “Enemies Within.”

