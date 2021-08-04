https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-backed-mike-carey-rides-to-victory/

Trump-backed Mike Carey rides to victory in Ohio GOP primary, and it wasn’t even close

Ohio congressional candidate Mike Carey overwhelmingly won the Republican primary for a vacant House seat on Tuesday after being endorsed by President Trump, further highlighting his ever-growing influence.

Carey handily defeated ten other Republican candidates securing the nomination for the November 2 special general election to replace Rep. Steve Stivers. He beatJeff LaRe by 24 points. Because of the crowded field, Carey won with only 37 percent of the vote. LaRe took second place with 13.3 percent.

Carey said his win was evidence of Trump’s force within the GOP. He ran on Trump’s “America First” policies and the former president’s endorsement nailed the win for him.

He was a virtual unknown before Trump’s backing.

“Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party. I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda,” Carey said in a statement.

“Great Republican win for Mike Carey,” Trump wrote in a statement that was released Tuesday night. “Big numbers! Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots. Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down!”