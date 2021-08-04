https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566288-trump-blames-endorsed-candidates-loss-in-texas-on-votes-by-democrats

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters Senate GOP primary Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MORE is blaming the loss of a candidate he endorsed in Texas on votes by Democrats in the race.

Susan Wright, who was endorsed by Trump, lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey in a House special election last week.

Immediately after the race, Trump refused to describe the election as a loss for him, saying the candidates were “two very good people.”

Now, the former president is arguing that Wright only lost the race because of Democratic voters.

“My endorsed candidate won in the Primary, but the other outstanding candidate won the General Election because virtually 100% of Democrats, approximately 17% of the total vote, supported the candidate I did not endorse,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

“I won because we ended up with a great Republican candidate—the Democrats never had a chance,” he added.

Trump went on to insist that the race results were a win for him.

“It was a big Trump victory, a great Republican victory, and a great victory for American Patriot Congressman Jake Ellzey,” Trump said.

Trump has been active in congressional and even state-level races since leaving office in January. His statement on Wednesday came a day after his endorsed candidate, Mike Carey, won a House special election primary in a deep-red Ohio district, defeating almost a dozen other GOP candidates.

