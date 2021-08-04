https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-pick-takes-ohio-primary-establishment-democratic-candidate-routs-aoc-ally

The results of two Ohio primaries came to a conclusion last night, potentially giving insight into where the parties stand before the midterm elections next year.

In the Republican-leaning 15th district, former President Trump’s endorsement pick, Mike Carey, was successful. In the Left-leaning 11th district, the Democratic establishment candidate, Shontel Brown, beat the more progressive Nina Turner. Both races were seen by political pundits and experts as a look into how the parties are likely to position themselves going into 2022.

After she lost to Brown, progressive Turner came out strong, blasting the moderate Brown and claiming that Americans have been on a “long justice journey through a desert of despair, indifference, inequality, and racism.”

“Tonight my friends, we have looked across the promised land, but for this campaign, on this night, we will not cross the river,” she said.

“Tonight our justice journey continues and I am proud to continue that journey with each and every one of you,” Turner said.

Turner added, ”I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this never happens to a progressive candidate again. We didn’t lose this race—the evil money manipulated and maligned this election.”

Brown had the support of The Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC, which reportedly ran ads against Turner. Brown also had the backing of Hillary Clinton and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.

On the contrary, members of the so-called “squad” endorsed Turner. In July, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told voters, “Please send me Nina…We need Nina.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the 15th district’s race was being held to fill Representative Steve Stivers’s seat after he resigned to head up the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The eleventh district’s special election was held to replace Representative Marcia Fudge, who recently became the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Biden administration.

The 15th district’s race was full of candidates, but Mike Carey, who previously worked in the energy industry as an executive, beat the other candidates.

In his endorsement of Carey, Trump said:

Mike Carey, who is running for Congress int he Great State of Ohio, was born and raised in the 15th District. He will be a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime. As a veteran, he totally supports our Military and his fellow Vets. A strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Mike will do an outstanding job in Congress. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

As The New York Times reported on Tuesday:

Last week, the pro-Trump group Make America Great Again Action made a last-minute purchase of nearly $350,000 in text messages, digital ads and television commercials in support of Mr. Carey. And Mr. Carey has pointed to the Trump seal of approval as his main selling point. When he filled out a candidate questionnaire for USA Today’s Ohio bureau, for instance, the first thing he wrote as his answer to a question about why voters should pick him was “First, I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement.”

The Ohio primary closely followed another bellwether election: a special runoff election last week in Texas, which Trump’s preferred candidate didn’t win. Trump had endorsed Republican Susan Wright, whose husband held the seat before he died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Wright lost the special election to state Representative Jake Ellzey.

The results of the primaries are considered to be potential revelations into the placement of both parties before the highly-anticipated 2022 elections where Republicans could potentially take control of both the House and Senate.

