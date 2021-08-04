https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-governor-creep-o-cuomo-after-release-of-ag-report-sexual-harassment-scandal?utm_campaign=64469



Tucker Carlson tore into Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing report on Tuesday detailing sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Wow, Andrew Cuomo’s life blew up today,” Carlson told viewers during his primetime broadcast on Tuesday. “He’s a very weird guy. You know that if you watch him on television, if you ever talked to him in person, and if you have, we apologize for the experience, then you know for certain Andrew Cuomo has some secrets.”

“Early this year you’ll remember, several women accused him of sexual misconduct,” Carlson said. “And the weird thing is the media treated that like a bigger scandal than the fact that Andrew Cuomo caused the deaths of thousands of elderly people in nursing homes in his state. The cover up that was no big deal, but saying something naughty to one of his staff, he’s got to leave office. We’re not defending either one but proportion, please.”

“Now at the time, Cuomo denied the allegations,” Carlson said, noting that he’s denied them over and over again for years and that the governor has been a “big believer in the #MeToo movement.”

“But today,” Carlson said, “the office of New York’s Attorney General completed its investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s serial creepiness, and they found that Cuomo had violated ‘multiple state and federal laws.'”

After playing a montage of press conferences Carlson remarked, “Wasn’t Joe Biden accused of all of that credibly?”

“One thing we learned,” Carlson said, “Andrew Cuomo was not against defunding the police. He wants to have sex with them, or at least one of them.”

“The AG’s report also found that Governor Cuomo appeared to be sexually attractive to his Emmy statue. How’s that for weird?”

Carlson said that “two witnesses recounted that during a meeting, the Governor looked at his Emmy statutes he had won in November of 2020, and put it as Albany office and said something to the effect of ‘look at her figure. Isn’t she buxom?’ He’s total crate for real. But you knew that.”

“Another exhibit in the report appears to show Chris Cuomo of CNN drafted a statement for his brother, cause that’s totally normal, which his brother ultimately used. So here you have seen on the news network flacking for the Governor of New York to defend himself against sexual harassment.”

“This afternoon, Andrew Cuomo responded to the AG’s report. He again, denied that he did anything wrong. He did not claim anti-Italian bias though. He has claimed that many times in the past. He didn’t make it clear. He’s not reserved. You also showed a slide show of himself, kissing people, including Al Gore and said his, gestures of affection have been wildly misinterpreted.”

“Now, we didn’t show the tape,” Carlson said, “but we just want to be totally clear that the video of the slideshow that Andrew Cuomo put on the screen showed him hugging Al Gore but not reaching up under Gore’s shirt to grab his man boobs,”

Carlson spoke next to former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes, asking, “How would you assess what we’ve just learned about Governer Creep-o?”





