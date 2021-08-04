https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-only-deblasio-announces-sweeping-mandatory-plan-for-new-york-city/

De Blasio goes full Mao

“If you’re Vaccinated, you’ll have the key, you can open the door. But if you’re un-Vaccinated, unfortunately, you won’t be able to participate in most things. That’s the point we’re trying to get across, it’s time people see Vaccination as literally necessary to living a good, and full, and healthy life.”

“It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment facilities. The ONLY way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if they’re vaccinated, at least one dose. The same in terms of work.”

Biden wants the plan to go nationwide







Young DeBlasio