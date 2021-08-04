https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/valerie-jarrett-asks-donations-obama-library-ahead-marthas-vineyard-birthday-bash/

Former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett is asking Americans to donate money to Obama’s presidential library, just days before he is about to hold a celebrity filled birthday bash at his mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.

Jarrett has a lot of nerve to make such a request.

Oprah Winfrey is expected to be at the party. Maybe she could cough up the needed cash.

FOX News reports:

Valerie Jarrett seeks donations for Obama Presidential Center amid birthday bash controversy Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Obama, faced mockery online Tuesday after appealing to her Twitter followers to cut a $6 or $60 check for the Obama Presidential Center in honor of the 44th president’s birthday. “My dear friend @BarackObama is turning 60 tomorrow,” she posted. “For his birthday gift, I’m asking you to chip in $6 or $60 to help us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago.” A similar tweet would often go unnoticed, especially since Jarrett is the president of the Obama Foundation. But given that the former president is reportedly planning a birthday party critics say would make Jay Gatsby blush – 475 guests, 200 staffers all squeezed together on his $11.75 million estate sprawling over 29 idyllic acres of Martha’s Vineyard — the tweet was seen by some as tone-deaf.

Here’s Jarrett’s tweet:

My dear friend @BarackObama is turning 60 tomorrow. For his birthday gift, I’m asking you to chip in $6 or $60 to help us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago. Donate at https://t.co/pak27yKqbz #HappyBdayObama pic.twitter.com/AvWnExCSNE — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 3, 2021

Check out some reactions:

Lol. Friends, I know there’s a pandemic on and many of you are being evicted, but why not chip in to help a very rich man buy a building to celebrate himself? — Oregano Jones, Lawperson. (@OreganoJeauxns) August 3, 2021

Try asking those millionaires and billionaires he’ll be partying with. — Steve (@Steve56666007) August 3, 2021

You are seriously out of touch asking for people’s hard earned money during such difficult times, for a multi-millionaire who owns 30 acres of waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard. — Annette LeBlanc (@Annette88841364) August 3, 2021

Talk about being out of touch.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

