https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/valerie-jarrett-getting-trashed-on-twitter/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
My dear friend @BarackObama is turning 60 tomorrow. For his birthday gift, I’m asking you to chip in $6 or $60 to help us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago. Donate at https://t.co/pak27yKqbz #HappyBdayObama pic.twitter.com/AvWnExCSNE
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 3, 2021
Valerie is getting thrashed by Democrats…
Obama birthday bash with 500 guests and 200 servants…
LOL.
He is throwing a party with 700 people on a private beach in Martha’s Vineyard but please peasants, remember to give whatever is left in your savings accounts to his causes and remember— we’re all in this together! https://t.co/3oQEy3alB3
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 3, 2021
Valerie with daughter and CNN anchor