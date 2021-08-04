https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-puts-on-mask-for-photo-op

Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught recently donning a mask solely for the purposes of a photo op on Capitol Hill.

The lawmaker was reportedly attending a demonstration calling for the nationwide eviction moratorium to be extended on Tuesday when Breitbart News filmed her engaging in the politically motivated stunt.

Based on video of the incident posted to Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez can be seen mingling in a crowd of people without wearing a mask both before and after photographs were taken. Breitbart News reported that the lawmaker had been maskless for the previous 45 minutes.

But when one protester suggested to the group that a photo should be taken to “keep the pressure up” and encourage other lawmakers to join, Ocasio-Cortez pulled a mask from her pocket and placed it over her mouth and nose.

According to the Post Millennial, only seconds after the photos were taken, the lawmaker proceeded to remove the mask and continue talking with people around her.

“Housing is a human right!” the group chanted during the photo op.

Breitbart News reported that Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) similarly put on a blue surgical mask for the purposes of being photographed only to pull the mask off his chin moments after the photos were taken. He can be seen sitting in front of Ocasio-Cortez in the video.

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and progressive Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) were also reportedly in attendance at the demonstration.

Neither Washington, D.C., law nor current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines require vaccinated people to wear a mask outdoors and, based on the footage, virtually no one around Ocasio-Cortez was wearing a mask.

But that didn’t stop the lawmaker from choosing to fake her mask adherence, perhaps hoping to stress the importance of remaining steadfastly cautious amid the pandemic. Unfortunately for Ocasio-Cortez, however, the video footage only serves to subvert her political posturing.

“Is there anything about this digbat [sic] @AOC that isn’t scripted and contrived?” asked one commenter on Twitter.

“It’s theater!” another declared.

Still another added, “How are we supposed to take the mask seriously when even our ‘leaders’ know it’s only for show?”

