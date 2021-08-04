https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/04/video-hygiene-theater-aoc-puts-mask-on-for-selfie-takes-it-right-back-off-n1467004

The headline really says it all, but here’s the video in case your stomach is stronger than mine.

But apparently, some selfies are more mask-worthy than others.

Would you like a side of common sense with this brief item? Here you go:

Say, is that Democrat Ed Markey playing along with the hygiene theater?

To paraphrase Glenn Reynolds, I’ll believe that masks are necessary when the people telling me that masks are necessary start acting like masks are necessary.

