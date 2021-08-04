https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/04/video-hygiene-theater-aoc-puts-mask-on-for-selfie-takes-it-right-back-off-n1467004

The headline really says it all, but here’s the video in case your stomach is stronger than mine.

But apparently, some selfies are more mask-worthy than others.

Would you like a side of common sense with this brief item? Here you go:

It’s the exact wrong messaging. The correct messaging is that being outside and vaccinated means she doesn’t need a mask. That’s clearly what AOC believes, but pretends otherwise for photo purposes. https://t.co/T6d6VZVE77 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 4, 2021

Say, is that Democrat Ed Markey playing along with the hygiene theater?

AOC and Ed Markey wear mask for photo op in front of Capitol, the immediately take it off https://t.co/ssy7wZiv6M pic.twitter.com/59dJKQkjL3 — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) August 4, 2021

To paraphrase Glenn Reynolds, I’ll believe that masks are necessary when the people telling me that masks are necessary start acting like masks are necessary.

