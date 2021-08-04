https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-released-of-officers-responding-to-condo-collapse_3932886.html

Crews work in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 13, 2021. (Lynne Sladky/File/AP Photo)

SURFSIDE—Officials in a Florida town released body camera footage Tuesday from the first police officers who responded to the collapse of a condo building that left 98 people dead.

Officers in Surfside arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the early morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage. The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the collapse. Rescue workers spent about a month searching the site for remains.

Debris was moved to a warehouse near Miami International Airport, where forensic specialists continue to investigate.