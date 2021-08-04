https://www.theblaze.com/news/walls-close-in-on-cuomo-as-ny-prosecutors-seek-documents-on-alleged-illegal-conduct

New York prosecutors in Westchester County and Manhattan want to know if Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) engaged in criminal misconduct in their jurisdictions after the state attorney general released a bombshell report finding that Cuomo violated federal and state laws by sexually harassing multiple women.

On Tuesday, state Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of an independent investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct. Investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including employees, touching them without their consent and making inappropriate comments to them about their personal lives, relationships, and other explicit statements.

Responding to the report, Cuomo denied the allegations of illegal conduct in a pre-recorded video, saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately and that his comments and public conduct had been misinterpreted.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah sent a letter to the attorney general inquiring about Cuomo’s reported conduct and whether he broke the law within her jurisdiction.

“I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature,” Rocah wrote to James. Specifically, Rocah said that she is looking for information tied to the harassment and unwanted touching of a New York State trooper who was initially assigned to the governor’s detail at his Mount Kisco, N.Y. residence, which is in Westchester County. Rocah is requesting any investigative materials from James’ office including notes, reports or transcripts involving this trooper as well as any materials involving any other alleged misconduct by the governor in Westchester. Rocah is a former legal analyst for MSNBC and a former contributor NBC News’ THINK opinion section.

Rocah confirmed the report in a tweet sent Wednesday morning announcing that her office “formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office.”

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told NBC News on Wednesday that his office is also looking into reports of Cuomo’s illegal behavior and seeking materials from James’ office.

“When our office learned yesterday that the Attorney General’s investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” the spokesman said.

The walls are closing in on Cuomo as prosecutors look for more information on his alleged illegal conduct and Democratic officials from the state legislature all the way to the White House are calling for his resignation.

Should he refuse to resign, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Democrats in the state Assembly have plans to add James’ 165-page report on Cuomo’s behavior to the evidence already collected in an ongoing impeachment probe. The Democratic majority in the legislature has reportedly reached a consensus opinion that Cuomo is no longer fit for office.

“It is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said.

The speaker controls legislative activity in the House and said the impeachment inquiry will conclude as quickly as possible.

