We’ve spent a lot of time lately covering Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden being terrible, but as the new school year draws closer — and has already begun in some places — it’s very important to remember that AFT President Randi Weingarten is terrible, too.

Fortunately, Weingarten makes it pretty easy for us to remember that every time she opens her mouth.

Here’s what she told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about a New York state teachers’ union’s opposition to a COVID19 vaccine mandate:

Some response.

Absolutely no part of that word salad can be seen as a cogent or logical response.

When she says “virtually,” she’s not talking about virtual schooling. She’s just lying through her teeth.

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

She is indeed awful. So she may as well be upfront and honest about that.

Tell the truth, Randi. For once in your shameful life.

