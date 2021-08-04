https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566388-white-house-trying-to-beat-back-cornyn-infrastructure-amendment

The White House is pushing back on a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Sen. John CornynJohn CornynMcConnell warns Schumer cutting off debate quickly could stall infrastructure deal GOP skepticism looms over bipartisan spending deal Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet MORE (R-Texas) that would give state and local governments broad latitude to tap unspent federal COVID-19 relief money to use on infrastructure projects.

The amendment, which has Democratic support, would allow states to spend tens of billions of dollars in relief money allocated by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March, to fulfill state matching requirements for federal-state infrastructure projects.

It would also allow state and local governments to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds provided by the CARES Act, which Congress passed last year, for infrastructure.

If the amendment collects the support of 60 senators, it would mark a significant break with the White House, which negotiated for weeks with a bipartisan group of 10 senators to craft the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The amendment could come up for a vote as soon as Wednesday afternoon and proponents think there’s a good chance it will have sixty votes to pass.

The White House has resisted giving state governments the power to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for infrastructure — or to use federal funds to fulfill state requirements to put up their share of the money needed to access federal transportation funds, according to Republicans familiar with behind-the-scenes talk.

But the proposal has strong Democratic support.

Sen. Alex Padilla Alex PadillaNew spotlight on secretaries of state as electoral battlegrounds Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report MORE (D-Calif.) has sponsored the amendment with Cornyn. And Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinManaging the US dollar to pay for congressional infrastructure plans Duckworth, Pressley introduce bill to provide paid family leave for those who experience miscarriage Senate Democrats call for Medicaid-like plan to cover non-expansion states MORE (Wis.), Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurrayThe infrastructure bill creates more need for workforce training Democrats consider scaling back new funds to fight next pandemic Tech executives increased political donations amid lobbying push MORE (Wash.), Mark KellyMark KellyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – White House, Dems play blame game over evictions Graham’s COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ case jolts Senate Graham says he has COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ infection MORE (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanBiden names new watchdog at finance agency after embattled IG departs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Officers recount the horror of Jan. 6 Trump says he’d like to see Chris Sununu challenge Hassan MORE (N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoGraham’s COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ case jolts Senate Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report MORE (Nev.) are co-sponsors.

“It would not limit it to [the] matching requirement but they could use it for that or they could use it for any other infrastructure project but it would be completely discretionary,” Cornyn said of his amendment. “It would provide some more flexibility to state and local governments that find themselves, some of them, awash in money and they’re trying to figure out how to responsibly spend it.”

Cornyn said as of now the use of federal COVID-relief money is restricted.

“It has to be COVID related,” he said.

Cornyn said White House officials “want to keep the strings that were originally attached to it attached.”

“They want to be able to call the shots out of Washington, D.C., but I think folks on the ground at the local and state level has a better idea about what their needs are than what Washington has,” he said. “Plus the money is already in their bank accounts.”

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Cornyn-Padilla amendment has strong support from Republicans, including key GOP senators who are leading the infrastructure debate, such as Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanHillicon Valley: Senate report finds major cyber shortcomings in federal agencies | Gig firms seek Mass. ballot question to classify workers as contractors | Blizzard’s president steps down after workplace protests Senate report finds major cybersecurity shortcomings among federal agencies The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – White House, Dems play blame game over evictions MORE (R-Ohio) and Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoSeven-figure ad campaign urges GOP to support infrastructure bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – White House, Dems play blame game over evictions GOP skepticism looms over bipartisan spending deal MORE (R-W.Va.).

Proponents of the amendment point out that decisions by state and local governments to use unspent COVID-19 relief money on infrastructure would come on top of the $550 billion in new money for roads, bridges, rails and other priorities in the bipartisan bill.

But the White House has resisted the idea during months of previous negotiations.

In her previous talks with the administration, Capito pushed for allowing states to use unspent COVID-19 relief money to help fulfill their matching obligations to draw down federal funds. The White House, however, has argued that COVID-19 funds should be reserved for needs associated with the pandemic, according to GOP lawmakers familiar with the talks.

Cornyn has been in negotiations with the White House on his amendment and plans to file a new version of it “soon,” according to a GOP aide.

