Wisconsin officials found nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 directly linked to a Milwaukee NBA championship celebration parade that was held outdoors.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson confirmed Tuesday that 491 positive cases were linked to the celebration and said it could explain the increase of cases in the city.

“We encourage anyone who has attended a large gathering, such as the watch party in the Deer District, get tested for covid-19 due to the increased risk of transmission,” Johnson said, according to the Hill newspaper.

As many as 65,000 people could be infected with the virus, considering they were surrounding the arena during the championship game against the Phoenix Suns.

Johnson said to combat the rising cases the state will be boosting its contact-tracing program and are in talks with entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend events.

