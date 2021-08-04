https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/566325-yellowstone-tourist-facing-federal-charges-for

A tourist who visited Yellowstone National Park in May is facing federal charges for approaching and photographing a grizzly bear and its cubs, the prosecutor announced on Monday.

Samantha Dehring, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, has been charged with “one count of willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife,” according to U.S. Attorney for the district of Wyoming Bob Murray.

On May 10, a video recorded by another tourist showed a woman, identified as Dehring, approaching within 15 feet of a grizzly bear and its cubs as she tried to take a picture. The bear then briefly charged her before running off.

“While other visitors slowly backed off and got into their vehicles, Dehring remained,” Murray said, according to ABC News.

Dehring has not commented at this time. She is due in court in Mammoth Hot Spring, Wyo., on Aug. 26 and faces up to a year in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

