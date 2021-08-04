https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/04/you-walked-off-the-job-texas-dem-gene-wu-shot-chasers-himself-right-in-the-face-over-the-covid-19-hospitalization-crisis/

SHOT. . .

Texas House Demo Gene Wu, who we’ve been posting about for weeks now as he’s in D.C. on a flee-ibuster to prevent legislation he doesn’t like from passing, called on his Republican colleagues to do more to help with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in his state:

What are Texans’ Republican leaders doing to help with the new COVID19 hospitalization crisis? — NOTHING Governor Abbott can find $250 million for “THE WALL”, but there’s no money for dying Texans.https://t.co/YBjmtEN9wa — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 3, 2021

CHASER. . .

Well, here’s Texas House Republican Matt Schaefer reminding Wu that because he and his fellow Dems are hiding in D.C., there is no quorum and they can’t vote on how to spend “$17 billion in federal COVID relief money that hasn’t been appropriated yet”:

Actually there is about $17 billion in federal COVID relief money that hasn’t been appropriated yet. We will need a quorum to do the appropriating. But you walked off the job…#txlege https://t.co/2pWXM9BAzP — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) August 3, 2021

Texans should DEMAND that these Dems get back to work.

