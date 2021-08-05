https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/12-13-vaccinated-countries-world-now-listed-cdc-travel-risk/
CDC COVID travel warning map.
12 out of 13 countries on Johns Hopkins list of the most vaccinated are currently listed by the CDC as ‘high’ or ‘very high’ COVID-19 travel risk.
Very High: Malta, United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Chile, Uruguay, Bahrain, Mongolia
High: Iceland, Qatar, Belgium, Canada, Israel
Low: Singapore
Unavailable: Bahrain, Bhutan
Why does the CDC’s data show that the greatest risk of catching COVID-19 is in the most vaccinated countries in the world?