OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Beach Patrol said Thursday they believe a small sandbar shark bit a 12-year-old girl Monday on the surf.

Beach Patrol made the conclusion after an investigation in which they consulted the Department of Natural Resources. They said the pattern of the bite matches that of a sand bar shark, which is native to the area.

Jordan Prushinski was swimming on Monday near 119th Street in Ocean City and said she felt something sharp brush up against her leg. Jordan got 42 stitches for the 20 lacerations on her leg but is recovering.

Some officials initially did not believe the girl’s injury could have been from a shark.

The beach patrol’s Capt. Butch Arbin said he has been with the team 49 years and has never seen anything like this. Arbin said Wednesday, ”the wound pattern on this little girl indicates this absolutely was not an attack, we don’t know what it was.”

Jay Bradley, the curator of the Blue Wonders exhibits at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, said shark bites are extremely rare and almost always a case of mistaken identity, which is why it is often just one bite. One bite can cause damage though.

