Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 14 migrants packed inside a produce trailer at an interior immigration checkpoint in Texas. Agents in the sector also rescued a migrant who fell from a cliff and injured his leg.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281 on Tuesday observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the trailer, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

A #K9 alert …the difference between life & death for a migrant found inside a tool box with no way out.#Agents at the Falfurrias #USBP Checkpoint discovered the man sweating profusely. The temperature inside the tool box was over 96 degrees.#k9unit#rescue pic.twitter.com/l29hXEfOTG — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 4, 2021

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection area where a physical search of the trailer revealed a group of migrants hiding in a load of produce, officials stated.

The agents removed the migrants from the trailer and identified them as citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. They placed the migrants in custody and transported them to the Falfurrias Station for processing.

EARLY MORNING #911 call led #RGV agents to a Honduran man who fell off a 15ft cliff and fractured his leg. An agent carried the man to safety and EMS. The #humanitarian aspect of our mission goes unnoticed but it is an extensive part of daily duties.#rescues#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/k25BKQCnos — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 4, 2021

The following morning, Rio Grande City Station agents received a 911 call reporting a migrant with an injured leg near Rio Grande City, Texas. The caller said the migrant fell from a cliff resulting in the leg injury.

Agents responded to the area and conducted a search. They found the migrant a short time later and carried him out of the brush. The agents reported the 21-year-old Honduran male. The migrant told the agents he fell from a 15-foot cliff.

The agents carried him out to an awaiting EMS crew who transported him to the hospital.

Later that day, a utility van overloaded with approximately 30 migrants lost control and crashed into a metal pole, Breitbart Texas reported. The driver, who died in the crash, had reportedly been driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled the van.

The crash left at least 10 migrants dead and sent multiple others to area hospitals. Local police and Border Patrol officials said the vehicle was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash.

