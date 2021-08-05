https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/08/05/a-teachers-union-is-suing-a-rhode-island-mom-to-stop-her-from-seeing-their-critical-race-theory-curriculum-n421768
About The Author
Related Posts
Founder of Biden-Supporting PAC Believed Man Murdered in Chicago Was a White Supremacist, So He Didn't 'Give a S**t'
June 21, 2021
CODE RED: The CDC is Re-Writing the Constitution
August 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy