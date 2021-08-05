https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/again-with-this-no-resistance-the-new-trump-cards-dont-prove-that-donald-trump-and-his-supporters-are-nazis-pics/

In case you missed it, Donald Trump — or at least a pro-Trump PAC — is apparently giving his most steadfast supporters the opportunity to carry their very own “Trump Cards.”

More from Business Insider:

Trump’s PAC sent two emails on Wednesday asking supporters to get on board with carrying the red-and-gold cards, which look like credit cards and bear the former president’s signature.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country,” the first email said. “They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

The Trump team said in a follow-up email, “We’re about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

And from Newsweek:

On August 4, two emails regarding “OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS” were sent by Save America, a joint fundraising committee of Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC.

Each showed four designs and spoke of Trump’s desire for recipients to decide which one should be chosen.

One included a direct message from former President Trump, in which he said: “We are launching our OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS soon, and my team asked me to select the design. I’ve always said the only voice that matters is YOURS, which is why I want YOU to be the one to pick our brand new card.

OK, so, truth be told, the whole things kinda weird. If, say, Barack Obama had done something like that, we’d rightly be denouncing it as cultish and bizarre.

That said, though, some people’s reactions to the cards seem a bit … over the top. To them, the cards are just further proof that Donald Trump is literally the second coming of Adolf Hitler:

PERIOD, you guys.

The same people telling you that Trump supporters are ignorant, historically illiterate morons are insisting that eagle imagery is a Nazi thing.

True story. But we digress.

Mock the Trump Cards if you want to, but don’t pretend that they’re something they’re not.

Basically, the Trump Cards don’t prove that Donald Trump and his supporters are Nazis. The Resistance’s unhinged reactions to them, however, demonstrate that there’s no shortage of stupid people out there.

