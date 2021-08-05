https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-continue-capturing-unsavory

As the U.S. is inundated by an influx of migrants along its southern border, authorities continue to apprehend unsavory characters, including gang members and people with prior convictions for heinous sex crimes.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Honduran man on Wednesday who had unlawfully entered the U.S., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release which noted that agents learned during processing about the individual’s affiliation with the notorious MS-13.

“Hours later, MCS agents apprehended a subject from Guatemala, who was later determined to be a MS-13 gang member following a criminal record checks query,” CBP reported. “Record checks also listed a prior arrest in Miami, Florida for false statements in the application of a passport. He was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment.”

Authorities arrested two individuals on Wednesday night who had unlawfully entered the country, and CBP reported that, “During processing, record checks later identified Cristian Flamenco, a Salvadorian national who was previously arrested by the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Office in Los Angeles, California, for forcible oral copulation with a minor under 14 years old.” CBP noted that the man had been convicted and sentenced.

The figures for southwest land border encounters have been on the rise every month so far this fiscal year, increasing from 71,948 in October all the way up to a whopping 188,829 in June.

A recent court filing noted that according to preliminary data CBP likely encountered around 210,000 people in July.

Even after the official July number is released, there will still be two more months remaining until the end of the fiscal year, meaning that the total figure for the fiscal year will climb even higher as the figures for August and September are added.

